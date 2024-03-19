20 families in Kadiri joins YSRCP

In a significant development today, about 20 families in Govindaraju Palli village of P.Kunta Mandal Daniyanicheruvu Panchayat, Kadiri town, decided to switch their allegiance from the YCP party to the Telugu Desam Party. The decision was made in the presence of former legislators of the Telugu Desam Party and in-charge Mr. Kandikunta Venkataprasad at the residence of Kandikunta Gari.

The families, led by prominent members such as Reddappa Reddy, Chinna Reddappa Reddy, Ramu, Nadipi Reddappa Reddy, Sudhakar Reddy, and others, were warmly welcomed into the Telugu Desam Party fold. They were seen wearing TDP scarves as a sign of their new association with the party.

The event was attended by several TDP leaders, including Valmiki School Principal PV Pawan Kumar Reddy, KP Anjinappa Naidu, Akkulappa, Kumar Naidu, Kondaiah, Hanumanthu Reddy, Ram Mohan Naidu, Reddappa, and Hari, among others. The former legislators of Kadiri Telugu Desam Party played a key role in facilitating the entry of these families into the party.

Overall, the shift of these families from the YCP party to the Telugu Desam Party marks a significant development in the political landscape of the region.