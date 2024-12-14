Shraddha Kapoor took ‘thepla’ for her ‘foreign’ trip

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor hilariously shared that her mother gave “theplas” in tiffin for her trip to the Red Sea Film Festival.

Shraddha took to Instagram, where she shared a video capturing the actress in stunning ensembles during her trip. A fan of Punjabi music, she added the song “AayeHaaye” by Karan Aujla as the background score.

“Mummy ne thepla pack kiye the tiffin mein jab foreign gayi,” she wrote.

In other news, Shraddha put all breakup rumours to an end as she shared a post for her rumoured beau Rahul Mody.

Shraddha took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of her fun outing with Mody, which involves gorging on vada pavs. The picture has reignited speculations about their relationship.

The actress posted a picture of herself holding the iconic snack from Mumbai and wrote: “May I always bully you into taking me for vada pav,” and tagged Rahul Mody.

For the background score, she added the song “Yeh Vaada Raha” by late star Kishore Kumar. Mody is a screenwriter and assistant director. He worked with the actress in “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar”, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor.

On the work front, Shraddha was recently seen in the blockbuster Stree 2, the sequel to her 2018 horror-comedy hit with Rajkummar Rao. Recently, Shraddha shared a picture of her perfectly packed suitcase, which was joined by her furry-friend “Small” by sitting in the bag.

The actress captioned the post: “Packed and ready lekiniska ticket kaha hai?”

It was in September, when Shraddha shared that she had welcomed a new pet, a Yorkie. The actress introduced her pet as ‘nanhistree’, whom she named ‘Small’.

On the work front, there are speculations that the actress will be seen in “Dhoom 4” alongside Ranbir Kapoor.