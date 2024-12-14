Jammu records season’s lowest minimum temperature as Kashmir valley shivers

As a cold wave swept across J&K, the difference between maximum and minimum temperatures narrowed further with Srinagar recording minus 4.6 and Jammu 3.6 as the minimum temperatures on Saturday.

At 3.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature, Jammu city recorded this season’s lowest minimum temperature on Saturday.

The maximum temperature was 9.6 and 21.9 in Srinagar and Jammu on Friday.

Gulmarg recorded minus 7.6 and Pahalgam minus 8.4 as the minimum temperature on Saturday.

Jammu city recorded 3.6, Katra 7.5, Batote 4.6, Banihal 4.9 and Bhaderwah minus 0.6 as the minimum temperature on Saturday.

MET department has forecast cold dry weather till December 20 during which period, the cold wave is expected to intensify further.

Morning chill and frost have restricted the movement of pedestrians and vehicles on the roads in Srinagar and other towns of the Valley as people prefer to remain indoors to escape extreme cold in the mornings.

In the evenings also, shops and other business establishments close earlier as people hurry home to join their families during the long, cold winter nights.

Almost all Kashmiris wear the tweed over garment called the ‘Pheran’ during the winter months.

The earthen firepot woven in a basket of willow wicker called the ‘Kangri’ is filled with ember and kept under the Pheran to keep warm during the extreme winter cold.

Despite the tall claim, the local administration had not been able to supply sufficient electricity to people in the Valley although the revenue collection from consumers has appreciably increased in recent months.

This has taught the locals to trust traditional ways to ward off winter chill and stick to the traditional attire that has withstood the test of time.