Flirty Texts That Turn into Dates

In this digital dating and virtual connections era, ‘actions speak louder than words’ doesn’t hold much weight; with the majority of online dating app users looking for someone who can carry a great conversation and sweep them off their feet through texts, words are equally, if not more, important during the initial chatting phase. So, finding the perfect balance between playful and inviting texts can feel like rocket

science. People spend considerable time browsing, looking for the ideal match, and chatting up a storm once they find one, but their real concern is how to turn that flirty banter into a real-life date.

Here are some tried-and-tested tips to take that texting game to the next level and set up an IRL date like a pro-

Step 1- Curiosity?

The overly-used and awfully tired “Hey, what’s up?” is not good enough; there’s nothing intriguing about that phrase, and honestly, ask anyone who’s tried this- it’s as useless as a soggy piece of matchstick. If the goal is to get ignored, this would work fine, but to make a memorable impression, sprinkling some curiosity in the text is the best choice. An easy “If you had a superpower, what would it be and why?” gives your match something fun to think about and keeps them engaged in thoughts relating to you for a few more seconds than they otherwise would have; it creates the perfect scope to continue the conversation and who knows, might as well open doors to shared interests. Moreover, people are more likely to reply when the message shows effort. Ditch the cliches and go for something more personal and unique.

Step 2- Banter!

Humor is trending; it adds that umami to a conversation that makes a connection come alive. Teasing and banter can be very charming, of course, as long as it doesn’t swerve into uncomfortable territory. So, if your match says they love veg biryani, don’t hold back from saying, “That’s a bold confession. I love someone who’s not afraid of judgment.” Banters such as this are not just fun but also effective; it creates textual chemistry between the matches. Most people are drawn to someone who can keep things light. Pro tip- do not start roasting a match; it never ends well.

Step 3- Intrigue.

So, the ice has been broken with good ol’ banters; it’s the perfect time to soft launch your IRL date plans. Add some mystery- send a text that would leave them wondering. For instance- “What’s your nickname? My friends call me Shadow-man! I’ll tell you the reason on our first date.” It is the perfect way to hint at your desire to go on a date with them.

Step 4- Genuine Interest

Some old-fashioned things are still in style- like genuine interest; it is truly an unsung hero in online dating. Comment on your match’s choice of profile photos, pick something out from their bio, and follow up on it- if they mentioned loving heavy metal, try asking for some good recommendations. This would show that you have been paying attention. Most people tend to stay connected with someone who asks genuine questions about their interests. It takes the conversation beyond the surface level.

Step 5- Drop the hint. Now.

The conversation is getting deeper. It’s time to test the waters. Drop subtle hints of meeting up in person. Don’t ask directly- everyone does that. Try an open-ended nudge in that direction- “I have been dying to try that new Insta-famous cheesecake.” If they answer with, “Same here,” follow up with an enthusiastic, “Wanna go together and check if it’s worth the hype?” It’s nonchalant and takes away the pressure.

Step 6- Keep Calm and Plan.

Now that the vibe is good and your hint has been well received- take the next step and start making real plans. Get out of the endless cycle of “someday” and “sometime” plans and set your intentions clear- specificity is your BFF. Instead of asking, “Want to go out with me sometime?” go for, “Let’s go for that cheesecake this Sunday. Does 7 in the evening work for you?” Statistics show that people find the ability to make concrete plans attractive in a match, and it leads to more actual meet-ups. While “keep calm and plan the date” is important, “plan the date and keep calm” is also a crucial part of this entire scheme. Once the invite has been sent, let the ball be in their court. You have taken charge; now it’s their turn. In this world full of pushovers, a relaxed attitude is a win- let your match see it.

(The writer is a Founder & CEO of QuackQuack)