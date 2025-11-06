20 red sanders logs seized; 9 held

Tirupati: The red sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 20 red sanders logs and arrested 9 smugglers in Srikalahasti forest area of Tirupati district.

Acting under the instructions of Task Force Head L Subbarayudu, and supervision of Task Force SP P Srinivas and DSP Sharif, the team led by RSI Sai Giridhar with ARSI Eswar Reddy conducted combing operations in the Srikalahasti forest range on Wednesday.

The team reached the Ragigunta section near Therthalapala Kona the team suspiciously noticed a group of people.

When the team approached, the suspects tried to escape, but the task force team chased and caught 9 of them. By searching the nearby area the taskforce team found 20 red sanders logs.

The arrested, two were from Tirupati district and 7 from Tamil Nadu. The arrested and seized logs were shifted to the Tirupati Task Force Police Station.

SI Rafi registered a case and investigation is on.