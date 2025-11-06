Live
- NDA will form govt in Bihar with full majority: Delhi CM Rekha
- India vs Australia 4th T20I 2025: Match Preview, Schedule, and Team News
- Bangladesh: Five BNP activists injured in gun attack over establishing dominance in Chattogram
- History-sheeter stabbed in full public view in Hyderabad succumbs to injuries
- Wordle 1601 Answer Today: Hints and Solution for November 6, 2025 (Thursday)
- Tenant Couple Held For Murder Of Elderly Landlord’s Wife In Bengaluru
- No Vote Theft: Indian Express Investigation Counters Rahul Gandhi’s Claims On Haryana Polls
- Orkla India IPO Listing: Share Price, GMP, Allotment, and Subscription Details
- Telangana DGP Shivadhar Reddy inaugurates training for new batch of DSPs
- 27% Voter Turnout So Far In Bihar Election 2025, Patna Records Lowest at 23.71%
20 red sanders logs seized; 9 held
Tirupati: The red sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 20 red sanders logs and arrested 9 smugglers in Srikalahasti forest area of...
Tirupati: The red sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 20 red sanders logs and arrested 9 smugglers in Srikalahasti forest area of Tirupati district.
Acting under the instructions of Task Force Head L Subbarayudu, and supervision of Task Force SP P Srinivas and DSP Sharif, the team led by RSI Sai Giridhar with ARSI Eswar Reddy conducted combing operations in the Srikalahasti forest range on Wednesday.
The team reached the Ragigunta section near Therthalapala Kona the team suspiciously noticed a group of people.
When the team approached, the suspects tried to escape, but the task force team chased and caught 9 of them. By searching the nearby area the taskforce team found 20 red sanders logs.
The arrested, two were from Tirupati district and 7 from Tamil Nadu. The arrested and seized logs were shifted to the Tirupati Task Force Police Station.
SI Rafi registered a case and investigation is on.