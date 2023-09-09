20 SVU students secure placements at ATGC Biotech

Tirupati: The students of MSc Chemistry final year in SV University got placements at ATGC Biotechnology Company, Hyderabad. A total of 20 students were selected in the interviews held by the company in the campus. Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy and Registrar Prof OMd Hussain congratulated the students. ATGC executive director Dr BV Reddy, who was a former student of SV University, conducted the interviews and selected the candidates for jobs based on the merit. SVU College of science Principal Prof Tulasi Ramakrishna Reddy, Professors Suresh Reddy, Padmavathi, Apparao, Kishore and others were present.