20 workers hurt as vehicle overturns

Narasaraopet: As many as twenty workers were injured after a Bolero vehicle carrying them overturned on Friday near Rentachintala in Palnadu district.

The workers, who were traveling from Atmakur village in Dornala mandal of Prakasam district, were on their way to Gurazala to attend maize crop work when the accident occurred.

According to sources, about 20 agriculture workers sustained injuries in the mishap, while one agricultural worker is said to be in critical condition. The injured were immediately shifted to government general hospital in Gurazala for treatment. Police registered a case and took up the investigation.