Sahitya Academy awards for two

Mangaluru/Bengaluru: MG Hegade-known for his sharp socio-political critiques, narratives and commentaries both verbal and written. And BM Basheer, editor of Kannada news daily Vartha Bharati also known for his sharp views and editorials have got State Sahitya Academy awards 2025-26 according to the announcement made by the Academy in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Hegade was awarded under the best literary work of the year for his book ‘Chimini Belakininda’ which is an autobiography, while BM Basheer was awarded the ‘Sahityashri’ prize for his outstanding contributions to literature during the awarding year.

The book chronicles his journey from a remote village in Sirsi to the coastal region, detailing his experiences in education, social work and politics. It also reflects on his association with and subsequent exit from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Hegde has previously received the State Gandhi Sahitya Award for his work on Mahatma Gandhi titled Minugunotakke. He has authored several short stories, poems and novels, including Gandhimaneya Avalakki Sara and Bharata Muslim Rashtra Aguvude. Both awardees are proud publishers of many books and are well known literary figures on the coastal region in particular and state in general.