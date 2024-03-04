200 devotees from Eluru leave for Ayodhya

Eluru: About 200 devotees from different parts of Eluru district left for Ayodhya in the Aastha special train operated by the Union government for devotees of Lord Bala Ram on Sunday. BJP State General Secretary Garapati Seetharamanjaneya Choudhary enquired about the facilities provided for the devotees at Eluru railway station.

The special train runs from Vijayawada to Ayodhya Dham. Garapati Choudhary distributed sweets to the devotees who were going for darshan of Lord Bala Ram along with film lyricist Anantha Sriram. On this occasion, Garapati Choudhary said that after 500 years of struggle and 100 years of legal battle to build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, 200 devotees from the district are going for darshan of Lord Ram after the construction of the magnificent and divine Ram Mandir has been completed. He wished that the journey of the people of the district going to Ayodhya would be auspicious.