200 participants take part
Bapatla: District SP B Umamaheshwar flagged off a 5-kilometre marathon run from the District Police Headquarters as part of the ongoing Police Martyrs’ Commemoration Week in Bapatla on Saturday.
SP Umamaheswar also participated in the run, which saw enthusiastic involvement from approximately 200 participants, including students, police officers, and staff. The route covered Old Bus Stand, Clock Tower Center, and other places in the town before returning to headquarters.
Addressing participants, SP Umamaheshwar emphasised that the week-long celebrations aim to remember police martyrs who sacrificed their lives for national security and inspire youth with their dedication.
He urged everyone to serve the public with discipline and commitment.
In the overall category, DManohar from Agricultural College secured first place, followed by Civil Constable P Naga Brahma Reddy and Agriculture College student Basil Boban. The SP announced that the winners will receive prizes on October 31 and that upcoming essay, speech, and drawing competitions will be held. Senior police officials, including AR DSP P Vijayasarathi, Bapatla DSP G Ramanjaneyyulu, and various inspectors, attended the event.