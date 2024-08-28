200 saplings to be planted in each village

Eluru: Collector K Vetri Selvi said that the state government has taken steps to organise the Vana Mahotsavam on August 30 in a grand manner. A meeting was held on Vana Mahotsavam with the concerned officials through video conference from the Collector’s Chamber on Tuesday. The state government has given instructions to plant 200 saplings in every village of the district and to take steps to plant one lakh saplings in one day.

Collector suggested officials to involve public along with voluntary organisations, politicians, educational institutions and other members in this sapling planting programme.

The concerned officials were directed to prepare an action plan for planting saplings in every village. Besides house-to-house, plantation should be encouraged at school premises and on both sides of the road at industries and other places. She asked the officials to submit a report by Wednesday morning.

Gram Panchayat officials are asked to work hard to improve the sanitation conditions across the district.Collector reviewed the housing construction works with the Housing Department officials.

Housing PD A Srinivas, DPO Tuthika Srinivas Viswanath were present in the meeting.