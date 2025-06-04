2,000 participate in yoga practice at Tripurantakam

Tripurantakam: Prakasam district joint collector Ronanki Gopala Krishna announced that the government is conducting a month-long Yogaandhra campaign to create awareness about yoga, with the goal of organising yoga programmes across the state involving two crore people on International Yoga Day on June 21.

A yoga practice programme was held on Tuesday morning at the Sri Sri Bala Tripurasundari Devi temple premises in Tripurantakam as part of the Yogaandhra-2025 campaign. Joint Collector Gopala Krishna, Markapur Sub-Collector Sahadit Venkata Trivinag, Yerragondapalem constituency TDP in-charge Guduri Erixion Babu, the temple chairman IV Subba Rao, and others participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, JC Gopala Krishna mentioned that the state government has set a target of 5 lakh people participating in the yoga programme in Visakhapatnam on June 21st, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will participate.

As part of the Yogaandhra campaign, he explained that four tourist destinations in the district-- Gundlakamma, Tripurantakam, Pakala, and Kothapatnam Beach-- have been selected for yoga programmes on the International Yoga Day. He emphasised that yoga should be part of everyone’s daily life, as regular practice leads to an active lifestyle and healthy living while helping prevent various ailments.

Regarding the campaign’s progress, the JC noted that approximately 2,000 people participated in yoga practice at the programme in Tripurantakam, under the guidance of Patanjali yoga guru Bala Subramanyam.

He reported that about 9.66 lakh people have registered in the district so far.

He said that one hundred master trainers have been trained in yoga, who have subsequently trained 6415 people. These trainers are now providing yoga training and awareness at the village level, he added.