2000 people joined in YSRCP in GVMC ward 19

More than 2000 people from Priyadarshini Colony, Bapujinagar, and Adarshanagar areas of Visakha East Constituency joined the YSR Congress party on Sunday in a meeting organized in Pedajalaripeta. The event was held in the presence of the local GVMC 19th Ward incharge, Surada Venkatalakshmi Das.

Members of Parliament, YCP Coordinator MVV Satyanarayana, invited the new members to join the party and congratulated them for taking this step. He expressed his joy in seeing the welfare and development initiatives of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy being appreciated by the locals in the ward.

MVV further highlighted the positive changes that have been brought about in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, stating that the problems of the poor and middle-class have been addressed through various development and welfare schemes.

He commended CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy for his inclusive approach towards providing welfare schemes irrespective of caste, religion, and party affiliations. He also criticized MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu for allegedly neglecting the development of the area in the past three terms.



In his address, CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy thanked the new members for joining the YSR family and assured them of continued development in the constituency. He urged the locals to support him in the upcoming elections and secure a win with the highest majority.

The event was attended by Ward YCP President Vadamodula Ganesh, Village Heads Teddu Rama Rao and others, along with a large number of women leaders from various associated groups. The participants pledged their support to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and the YSR Congress party in the upcoming elections.