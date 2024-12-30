2024 ends up with declined crime rate in Chittoor district

Chittoor : During the year 2024, Chittoor district recorded substantial achievements in crime reduction, community policing and law enforcement. However, the annual crime report also underscored the persistent challenge of road safety despite intensified efforts to tackle traffic violations and accidents. The report presented by the Chittoor district police witnessed a notable decrease in major crimes, including murders, thefts and rapes, attributed to strengthened preventive measures and enhanced community collaboration.

Speaking to the media in Chittoor on Sunday, SP VN Manikanta Chandolu said that the police achieved a 43.67 per cent recovery rate for lost property, valued at Rs 2.69 crore and executed 608 of 636 non-bailable warrants, reflecting efficient enforcement. Community engagement initiatives included distributing over 10,000 ‘Smart Alarm Padlocks’ to prevent burglaries and conducting awareness sessions for women and students on cybercrime and legal rights.

The SP said that technological advancements significantly bolstered the department’s efforts. Over 1,500 CCTV cameras were installed across the district, while command and control centres equipped with ANPR cameras were established in areas like Santhipuram and Ramakuppam. Drone technology facilitated effective crowd management during major events like Kanipakam Brahmotsavams.

The department also achieved notable success in cracking down on illegal activities. Cyber fraud victims received Rs 26.2 lakh in recovered funds and 3,095 mobile phones worth Rs 6.51 crore were retrieved using the Chatbot (9440900004) and the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal. Red sanders smuggling was aggressively tackled, resulting in the seizure of 121 logs and seven vehicles, worth Rs 68 lakh, along with the arrest of 19 smugglers. Efforts to curb drunk driving led to fines totalling Rs 65.1 lakh being imposed on 651 offenders.

Traffic management emerged as a critical area of focus, with interceptors deployed in accident-prone zones like Mogili Ghat. Despite these measures, road accidents continue to pose a challenge, demanding further innovation and public cooperation to enhance safety. The number of fatal accidents rose from 318 in 2023 to 354 in 2024, with deaths increasing from 351 to 389.

Meanwhile, non-fatal accidents experienced a minor decline, dropping from 385 to 380. Police issued 51,688 e-challans, collecting Rs 1,22,64,661 in fines. Additionally, the police recovered 332 stolen vehicles, including 45 two-wheelers and a number of cars.

In high-profile investigations, the police achieved significant breakthroughs, including solving an ATM theft in Gudipala, which earned the department the prestigious ABCD Award for Best Crime Detection. Convictions for heinous crimes under the POCSO Act and other offenses showcased the department’s dedication to justice.

Public service initiatives were equally emphasised. Over 10,000 applications were processed efficiently through Mee Seva centers, demonstrating transparency and accessibility. Health and wellness programmes for personnel, including yoga and pranayama training, were introduced to foster a stress-free work environment. The addition of ‘Falcon Vehicles’ further enhanced traffic management and crime detection capabilities.