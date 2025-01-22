2028 marks beginning of India’s global era: Naidu

Davos: With India predicted to emerge as the leading country contributing the most to the incremental GDP of the world by 2027, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu foresees India would enter a new era of global leadership starting in 2028.

Addressing a special session of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) on Green Industrialisation, Chandrababu Naidu said that soon a CII centre in collaboration with TATAs would be set up at Amaravati to attract investments creating employment. “Entrepreneurship qualities among Indians are high and if they leverage technologies like AI and real-time data to solve complex problems, future leaders can be created for a sustained growth,” he said.

On this occasion, a letter of intent was exchanged between the IMD Business School, Switzerland, and the Global Leadership Centre GLC to enhance global competitiveness and leadership development.

Naidu said Andhra Pradesh was giving high priority to promoting solar energy under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana along with wind and green hydrogen. He said a massive $115 billion investment was coming into the fuel sector to produce 500 MW of renewable energy and 500 million metric tonnes (MMT) of green energy by 2030 and the state would be contributing 30 per cent of the national target.

He also referred to the NTPC-APGenco green hydrogen project with an investment of $21 billion. He said AP had the best environment for EV manufacturing units and the government had announced a policy which gives the best incentives.

Naidu underscored India’s commitment to natural and organic farming, which he termed a “boon for the global community,” and highlighted the importance of including people as partners in governance through his proposed ‘P4 model’ — public-private-people partnership.

In another meeting with Lakshmi Mittal, Lokesh urged him to invest in Bhavanapadu to create petro-chemical hub. He also asked him to consider setting up a solar cell manufacturing unit. Lokesh said AP has the logistic advantage as it has the 83.3 MTPA capacity port. He also pitched for Rs 3,500 crore 2 GW capacity solar cell manufacturing unit which can generate 2,000 jobs. The delegation consisting of Naidu, IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Industries Minister T G Bharat asked Mittal to speed up the construction of Nippon Steel JV green field steel project which will have a capacity of 17.8 MT.

Naidu also met Vincent Clerc, CEO Maersk, which is one of the world’s largest integrated logistics companies. Vincent assured Naidu that he would explore the maritime potential of AP.