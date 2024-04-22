2,048 polling centres arranged

Srikakulam: A total of 2,048 polling centres have been arranged in Srikakulam Parliamentary constituency limits. A total of seven Assembly segments are situated in the Srikakulam parliamentary constituency: Itchapuram, Palasa, Tekkali, Narasannapeta, Srikakulam, Amadalavalasa and Pathapatnam.

Highest number of polling centres have been arranged in Pathapatnam Assembly segment as 322 as the constituency spreading in agency areas covered in Pathapatnam, Hiramandal, Kotturu, Meliaputti and LN Peta mandals. In Tekkali segment 315 polling centres have been arranged and 299 centres in Itchapuram, 290 centres in Narasannapeta, 284 in Palasa, 279 in Srikakulam and 259 polling centres in Amadalavalasa. A total of 16, 20, 602 voters are registered in Srikakulam parliamentary constituency limits out of these, 117 are transgender, 8,01,217 male and female voters are 8,19,151.