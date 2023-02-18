21 centres set up for SI exam in Tirupati

Tirupati: Foolproof arrangements were made for the smooth conduct of the AP State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) preliminary written test for SI posts slated on Sunday. Briefing the media persons on the arrangements for the test, here on Friday, Superintendent of Police P Parameswar Reddy said that 12,799 candidates appearing for the test in 21 centres set up in the district. He also asked the aspirants to produce government issued identity card and bring blue or black ball point pens along with their hall tickets.

If any candidate caught while involving in malpractice, they will be disqualified for life from appearing for police recruitment test and they will also face criminal cases, he warned. Stating that section 144 Cr PC will be in force at the examination centres including surrounding areas, he said xerox shops near the examination centres were ordered to close till evening on Sunday besides barring Wi-Fi services. No vehicles should be parked within 100 meters of exam centre. Flying squads each led by a DSP level officer have been set up for inspection of centres to prevent any irregularities, SP said and informed that APSLPRB taken all the required measures for smooth conduct of exams besides deputing additional SPs Venkatarao (Admin), Muniramaiah (Tirumala) and SEB Joint Director Rajendra as the examination officers.

Making it clear that the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors will only be based on merit, following the due process, he urged the youth appearing for the test not to believe anyone making false claims on providing jobs in the police department. RTC will operate buses to and fro for the examination centres, he said and informed that police help desks were also set up in railway stations and at central bus station.

Police vehicles will also be available for the candidates and traffic DSPs will monitor vehicular movements to avoid any disruption of traffic in the city on exam day, he averred.

Additional SP Venkata Rao Admin, SEB Joint Director Rajendra, DSPs Surendra Reddy SB, Narasappa (West) Muralikrishna (East) Nagasubbanna (SC,ST Cell) and Katamaraju (Traffic) were present.