Govt medical college being constructed without supervision

The project includes not only the college, but also hostels for students and multiple quar-ters, with an overall budget of approximately Rs 184 crore. However, officials have shown negli-gence in monitoring the work. Although an agreement stated that the college would be complet-ed by January 11, 2024, the deadline has passed; the completion date has now been extended to December 31, 2024

Wanaparthy: The construction of the government medical college in the district without proper supervision by officials has raised serious concerns. Despite the absence of officials at the site, the construction continues under the contractor’s control. Instead of actively overseeing the work, the Roads and Buildings department officials are allegedly giving free rein to the contractors.

The college, approved during the previous government, is being constructed with little attention to quality. The project includes not only the college, but also hostels for students and multiple quarters, with an overall budget of approximately Rs 184 crore. However, officials have shown negligence in monitoring the work.

Although an agreement was signed on October 12, 2022, stating that the college would be complet-ed by January 11, 2024, the deadline has passed; the completion date has now been extended to December 31, 2024. Despite the extension, there seems to be no significant progress at the site, with construction quality being severely compromised due to lack of supervision.

Officials who are supposed to monitor the construction, at least at the AE level, are notably absent. It appears that most communication is being conducted remotely over the phone. The absence of direct supervision raises several doubts. Contractors seem to be cutting corners by reducing cement levels and increasing dust content in the construction materials, compromising the quality of the work.

The R&B officials, including AEs and DEs, are reportedly confined to their offices and only make occa-sional site visits. The current administration officials are also failing in their responsibilities. The Dis-trict Collector has instructed that the project be completed by December 31, but the rush to meet deadlines is being achieved at the expense of quality.

The use of substandard cement and bricks is evident; it seems that officials are turning a blind eye, providing undue support to the contractors. This negligence is a matter of concern, as it not only wastes public funds, but also jeopardises the future utility and safety of the college.