Live
- Farmers seek release of water to irrigate 1,100 acres
- Two TDP leaders vie for MLC candidature
- Hyderabad: Rainwater pits must be built in every house
- Delays dog city MMTS services, suburban commuters hit hard
- Naidu interacts with YouTube, Google honchos on tech support
- Hyderabad: City cops auction 1,161 vehicles, earn Rs 91.43L
- Hyderabad boy rescued by Tirupati police
- Transport Minister worships Lord Balaji
- Know Your MLA: A Congressman at heart
- Know Your MLA: Overcoming all obstacles
Just In
22 crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir lifted
Engineering officials of Nagarjuna Sagar Project lifted 22 crest gates on Tuesday in the backdrop of heavy inflows into the project
Narasaraopet: Engineering officials of Nagarjuna Sagar Project lifted 22 crest gates on Tuesday in the backdrop of heavy inflows into the project. While the capacity of the reservoir is 590 feet level, the flood water level in the reservoir touched 585.4 feet in the reservoir.
If the same inflow continues, the floodwater in the reservoir will touch its full capacity within 24 hours. The full capacity of the reservoir is 312 TMCs. At present flood water level in the reservoir touched 298.58 TMC level.
The reservoir is getting 3,54,831 cusecs from the upstream of the project and the officials are releasing 3,14,761 cusecs of the floodwater. The floodwater level in the Pulichintala Project touched 22.75 TMCs, while the capacity of the reservoir is 45.77 TMCs. The project is getting 3,71,605 cusecs.
The officials are releasing 1,08.895 cusecs of the floodwater from the reservoir. Floodwater discharge from the reservoir is expected to increase in the days to come.