22 crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir lifted

Narasaraopet: Engineering officials of Nagarjuna Sagar Project lifted 22 crest gates on Tuesday in the backdrop of heavy inflows into the project. While the capacity of the reservoir is 590 feet level, the flood water level in the reservoir touched 585.4 feet in the reservoir.

If the same inflow continues, the floodwater in the reservoir will touch its full capacity within 24 hours. The full capacity of the reservoir is 312 TMCs. At present flood water level in the reservoir touched 298.58 TMC level.

The reservoir is getting 3,54,831 cusecs from the upstream of the project and the officials are releasing 3,14,761 cusecs of the floodwater. The floodwater level in the Pulichintala Project touched 22.75 TMCs, while the capacity of the reservoir is 45.77 TMCs. The project is getting 3,71,605 cusecs.

The officials are releasing 1,08.895 cusecs of the floodwater from the reservoir. Floodwater discharge from the reservoir is expected to increase in the days to come.