22 injured in a bus accident in Nellore district

Nellore: In an incident, nearly 22 people sustained severe injuries in a road accident on the national highway near Manubolu village in Nellore district.

This accident occurred when a speeding private travels bus collided with a lorry from behind. Among 50 passengers, 22 suffered severe injuries, which includes 18 software employees.

The locals who noticed the accident immediately came forward for the rescue, brought the trapped passengers out of the bus and injured were rushed to the Manubolu hospital.

The victims are currently receiving treatment in the hospital, and others were moved to another hospital for better treatment, where a constable who seriously injured is said to be in critical condition.

It's reported that at the time of the accident the bus was coming from Bengaluru. On the incident, the police have registered a case and investigating further.