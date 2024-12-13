Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy Clarifies Comments on Allu Arjun Arrest, Stresses No Personal Grudge

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has addressed the recent controversy involving actor Allu Arjun, clarifying that his comments were not motivated by personal grievances but by concerns over public safety and law enforcement.

Speaking on the incident at Sudarshan Theatre, where a stampede occurred following Allu Arjun’s appearance, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized that no one, regardless of their celebrity status, is above the law. "In this country, whether it is Salman Khan or anyone else, they are the same in front of the law. If we don’t follow the law, we will be questioned," the CM stated. He pointed out that Allu Arjun's decision to climb onto the roof of his car and make a spectacle of himself led to the commotion, which resulted in the unfortunate stampede. "Allu Arjun might have seen such events many times before, but public safety must always be a priority," Revanth Reddy added.

The Chief Minister also noted that the actor did not inform the police about his visit to the theatre, which could have helped manage the crowd and avoid such incidents. "When public safety is involved, it is essential to notify the authorities," he said, underlining the importance of following proper channels.

However, in response to speculation about personal motives, Revanth Reddy clarified, “It’s not because of the way Allu Arjun said my name during the Pushpa 2 success meet. I’ve known him since childhood, and there is no personal issue between us.” He stressed that his focus was solely on ensuring the law is followed and that public safety remains a top priority.