- SMAT 2024: Patidar's heroics guide Madhya Pradesh to final after 13 years
- CCPA issues notices to 17 entities for violating direct selling rules
- Mamata expresses satisfaction over speedy conviction in minor girl rape-murder case
- Transparent Survey Process for Indiramma Housing Scheme Directed by District Collector
- District SP T Srinivas Rao, IPS, Conducts Annual Inspection at Dharur Police Station
- Job Fair for Pharmacy Retail Store Opportunities in Dharur and Hyderabad
- Focus on Employment, Not Liquor Shops: Ramachandra Reddy Demands Youth Empowerment in Telangana
- Tragic Accident in Aiza Highlights Urgent Need for Infrastructure and Healthcare Improvements
- CMRF Cheques Distributed to Beneficiaries in Rajoli Mandal by MLC Challa Venkatarami Reddy and MLA Vijaya Kumar
- District SP T Srinivasa Rao Reviews Security Arrangements for Maldakal Thimmappa Swamy Jathara
Violent Attack Over Land Dispute in Nalgonda District; One Critical
A brutal attack involving axes and sticks took place in Mamidala village, Tipparti Mandal, Nalgonda district, recently, due to a long-standing land dispute between two families.
In the incident, three individuals were severely injured, with one in critical condition. The attackers, driven by the ongoing conflict over land, launched an unprovoked assault on the victims.
The Tipparti police, upon learning of the incident, rushed to the scene and immediately transferred the injured to the Nalgonda district hospital for treatment. Authorities are now investigating the matter, focusing on the deep-rooted land dispute that appears to have triggered the violent act.
