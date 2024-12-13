  • Menu
Violent Attack Over Land Dispute in Nalgonda District; One Critical

A brutal attack involving axes and sticks took place in Mamidala village, Tipparti Mandal, Nalgonda district, recently, due to a long-standing land dispute between two families.

In the incident, three individuals were severely injured, with one in critical condition. The attackers, driven by the ongoing conflict over land, launched an unprovoked assault on the victims.

The Tipparti police, upon learning of the incident, rushed to the scene and immediately transferred the injured to the Nalgonda district hospital for treatment. Authorities are now investigating the matter, focusing on the deep-rooted land dispute that appears to have triggered the violent act.

