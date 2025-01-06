  • Menu
22.3 lakh MT fertilisers allotted to AP

22.3 lakh MT fertilisers allotted to AP
Guntur: Minister for Agriculture and Agricultural Marketing K Atchannaidu said the Centre has allotted 22.3 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers as against the target of 21.31 lakh metric tonnes for Rabi season.

Centre has allotted 2.32 lakh metric tonnes of urea as against the target of 2.29 lakh metric tonnes of urea for the month of January.

Speaking to media, he thanked the Centre for releasing the fertilisers more than required during the rabi season.

He thanked the Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu for taking initiative to allot one lakh MT urea produced in the country.

He directed the commissioner of agriculture Dilli Rao to give suggestions to the farmers to use fertilisers property.

He also asked him to take steps to check black marketing and sale of the fertilizers at higher prices.

