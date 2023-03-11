22,367 candidates to appear for 10th exams

Machilipatnam (Krishan district): Krishna district Collector P Ranjith Basha asked the officials for making foolproof arrangements for conducting SSC Public examinations peacefully and successfully. He informed that 19,866 regular students and 2501 private students would be attending 10th examinations, scheduled from April 3 to 18. He convened a coordination meeting with the officials of departments concerned here on Friday. He informed that as many as 143 centres were set up across the district for these examinations and 143 chief superintendents and another 143 concerned officials were appointed for overseeing the examinations.





The examinations would commence at 9.30 am and conclude at 12.30 pm. The Collector informed that a total of 12,031 boys and 10,336 girl students are going to appear for the examinations and ordered the officials to ensure no malpractice and illegal activities in and around the examination centres. He made it clear that Section 144 will be invoked at the centres and five flying squads are being arranged to supervise the examinations.





The officials were directed to make proper RTC service available for the convenience of the students during the examinations. Collector Ranjith asked the officials to ensure electricity, drinking water, furniture and other facilities at the centres. He asserted that no mobile phones will be allowed into the examination centres. DEO Tahera Sulthana, DRO Venkateswarlu, DMHO Geethabai, DSP Masoom Basha, RTD DM Peddi Rajulu and others participated in the meeting.