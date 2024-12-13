Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Responds to Allu Arjun's Arrest in Delhi

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, currently in Delhi, responded to the recent arrest of actor Allu Arjun, clarifying his stance on the matter. He stated that the law would take its course regarding Allu Arjun's case, emphasizing that there would be no interference from anyone, including himself. He made it clear that everyone is equal before the law, and there would be no personal involvement in the legal proceedings.

CM Revanth Reddy further explained that the same legal processes that apply to anyone else would be followed in Allu Arjun's case. He stressed that no one’s intervention would alter the course of justice. Regarding the tragic stampede at the Pushpa 2 movie's premiere at the Sandhya Theatre, he confirmed that the police were already taking necessary actions in the matter.

The incident, which took place on December 4 during the Pushpa 2 premiere, saw a tragic stampede outside the Sandhya Theatre, resulting in the death of a woman named Revathi, while her son was critically injured. Following the incident, police took Allu Arjun into custody on December 13. The actor was apprehended at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The stampede occurred amidst a massive fan frenzy, as Allu Arjun had visited the theatre, leading to chaos among his enthusiastic followers.

In the aftermath of the stampede, the police arrested several individuals linked to the incident, including Sandhya Theatre’s owner Sandhesh, senior manager Nagaraju, and the in-charge of the upper balcony, Ghandakam Vijay Chander. They were remanded in custody after their arrest. On December 5, a complaint was filed by Bhaskar, and further investigations led to the arrest of three more individuals, including the theatre manager, on December 9.

The investigation is ongoing, and the police are focusing on the events leading up to the tragic stampede, with efforts to ensure justice for the victims.