22.41 lakh fish fingerlings released in Godavari

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): On the occasion of World Fisheries Day, District Collector K Madhavi Latha on Monday released about 22,41,000 fish fingerlings, produced at Kadiam's seed production centre, in Godavari at Pushkar Ghat. Later, she distributed mini fish vending units, worth Rs 3 lakh each, to 25 beneficiaries and one unit worth Rs 50 lakh was handed over to a fisherman.

Later addressing a meeting held on this occasion, the Collector said that there are 20,000 families in the district dependent on fishing. Another 10,000 fishermen earn their living by marketing fish products. She urged aqua farmers and fishermen to take advantage of the several welfare schemes introduced by the State government for their financial development. 'Fishermen are being provided loan facilities and motor vehicles for businesses.'

Collector Madhavi Latha suggested that mini fish retail outlets should be encouraged to increase local consumption of fish and reduce dependence on exports. It has been clarified that domestic marketing should be promoted in the State under the programme 'Fish Andhra - Fit Andhra'. She said the fingerlings released in Godavari river today will grow in another six months and will contribute a lot to the fishermen of the region. She suggested the officials concerned to implement the schemes introduced by the Central and State governments, in the areas where situation is favourable for fisheries in the district and the targets set for the district should be reached for setting up more units. The Collector said that steps will be taken to develop infrastructure in local Jampate fish market.

District Fisheries Officer V Krishna Rao, RUDA Chairperson M Sharmila Reddy, YSRCP leader Jakkampudi Vijaya Lakshmi and others participated in the programme.