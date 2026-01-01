25-yr-old woman delivers 4.8-kg baby normally

Anakapalli: In a rare case registered in Anakapalli hospital, K. Rupavathi (25) gave birth to an infant weighing 4.8-kg normally on December 31. After going through hours of labour pain, Rupavathi finally heaved a sigh of relief as she delivered a healthy baby with the support of a team of doctors who followed Wood's screw maneuver to help her deliver the baby normally.

For the past nine months, Rupavathi was visiting the hospital for her monthly check up.

During one of her recent visits, the doctors identified that her baby was weighing over 3-kg.

However, with the baby weighing more than 4-kg, the doctors were preparing for the C-section procedure. But, when the doctors tried for the Wood's screw maneuver, the baby was delivered by the mother after going through labour pain that lasted for about four hours.

With the coordinated efforts of Dr. Sowjanya, Dr. Manasa. a PG third year student, staff nurses Jagadeswari, Kumari and Saraswathi, the baby was delivered normally. Both the mother and infant are said to be safe.

In the meantime, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav lauded the efforts of the doctors and mentioned that such achievements are rare in area hospitals. He encouraged the doctors to draw inspiration from Anakapalli doctors and make efforts for normal deliveries.

About 400 deliveries continue to register in the Anakapalli hospital every month. Of them, 65 percent to 70 percent normal deliveries are getting registered month-wise.