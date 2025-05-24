2,500 Yoga teachers to participate in Yogandhra

Vijayawada: NTR district Collector G Lakshmisha said the district administration is organising Yogandhra programme for one month up to June 21 and efforts are on to teach yoga to 10 -15 lakh people in the district. He said the State government launched a massive Yogandhra programme with the goal of wealthy, healthy and happy Swarnandhra.

Speaking to the media at the Collectorate on Friday, Lakshmisha said everyday theme-based Yoga programmes will be held to mark the International Yoga Day and appealed to the people to make NTR district No 1 in the state in Yoga. He said 2500 Yoga teachers will participate in the training classes across the district under the limits of ward/village secretariats. He informed that seven Yoga trainers will be available in each village/ward secretariat and appealed to the people to attend the training classes. He said the first time International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015 and the 11th International Yoga Day will be celebrated in Vizag on June 21. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Yoga Day in Vizag. Teachers, journalists, workers, doctors, lawyers, fishermen, entrepreneurs, auto technicians, college students, senior citizens, endowment staff, government hospital staff, celebrities, women entrepreneurs and other sections of society will participate in Yoga training classes that will be held at villages, mandal centres and municipalities and the on BRTS Road in Vijayawada.