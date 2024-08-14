252 graduates receive degrees at BESTIU convocation

Gorantla (Sri Sathya Sai district): Bharatiya Engineering Science and Technology Innovation University (BESTIU) celebrated its second convocation ceremony on Tuesday marking a significant milestone in the university's journey.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, faculty, students and showcased the university's commitment to academic excellence. Shaurya Doval, Fellow of WAAS, MD of Torch Investments, and Senior Advisor - Great Pacific Capital, UK, graced the occasion as the chief guest. In his convocation address, he shared valuable insights and experiences, inspiring graduates to reach new heights in their lives.

He emphasised the importance of innovation, hard work, and dedication in achieving success and inaugurated the BESTIU incubation centre, encouraging young entrepreneurs.

Prof Ashutosh Sharma, president of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA), Chairman Professor at IIT Kanpur, and former secretary of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, delivered the keynote address. He shared his expertise, motivating graduates to excel in their respective fields, and highlighted the significance of science and technology in driving economic growth

ment. Bharat Lal Meena (Rtd. IAS), patron of the university, addressed the gathering, congratulating the graduates on their achievement.

Chancellor Dr Rupa Vasudevan delivered the presidential address, emphasising the university's commitment to producing talented and skilled professionals.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Subramanya Yadapadithaya presented the academic annual repor, highlighting the university's achievements and progress. Chief guest Shaurya Doval awarded degrees to 242 graduates marking the culmination of their academic journey.