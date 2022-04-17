257 projects have been implemented for women & children welfare

Anantapur: Minister for women and child welfare, differently-abled and senior citizens K V Ushasri Charan has pledged to work with all the people's representatives for the development of the district. Speaking to media here, Ushasri said 257 projects were implemented for the welfare of women and children.

Over 6 lakh women and 29 lakh odd children are benefited by the projects. She called upon ICDS workers to ensure that women do not suffer from anemia nor children from malnutrition.

The government was spending Rs 1,500 crore for providing nutritious food to children below 5 years. Also, Rs 1,800 crore is being spent on women welfare. The government is establishing homes for senior citizens and issuing pensions to transgenders and differently-abled persons.

She hailed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for being the first chief minister in implementing social justice both on the social, governmental and political front.