Robust Security Arrangements for TSPSC Group-2 Exams in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: 8722 Candidates to Appear Across 25 Examination Centers in the District

Implementation of Section 144 (BNSS 163) at Exam Centers.

Candidates Must Strictly Adhere to the Prescribed Rules and Guidelines.

--- District SP Mr. T. Srinivas Rao, IPS

Jogulamba Gadwal District Superintendent of Police (SP), Mr. T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, announced that robust security arrangements have been made for the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group-2 examinations scheduled to be held on December 15 (Sunday) and December 16 (Monday).

A total of 25 examination centers, including 22 in Gadwal and 3 in Erravalli Crossroads, will host 8722 candidates. Around 150 police personnel, including officers and staff, will be deployed to ensure foolproof security at these centers. Five routes have been established to manage the logistics and movements of candidates. Section 144 (BNSS 163) will be enforced around the centers.

The SP outlined the following guidelines for candidates and the public:

1. Adherence to Rules: Candidates must strictly follow the instructions provided on their hall tickets. Police personnel will be stationed outside the exam centers to maintain order.

2. Timely Arrival: Candidates should arrive at the centers well in advance. Only individuals with valid ID cards will be permitted inside the exam premises.

3. Prohibition of Gatherings: Section 144 (BNSS 163) will be in effect around the centers, prohibiting public gatherings in the vicinity.

4. Closure of Xerox Centers: All photocopy centers within a 500-meter radius of the exam centers will remain closed during the examination period.

5. Ban on Electronic Devices: Items such as mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, and other electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the exam centers. Candidates are advised to take necessary precautions in this regard.

To ensure smooth conduct of the examination, each of the five designated routes will have a Circle Inspector (CI) as in-charge, supported by Sub-Inspectors (SI) for regular patrolling. Any untoward incidents will be promptly addressed.

At every exam center, advanced equipment such as DFMD (Door Frame Metal Detectors) and HHMD (Hand-Held Metal Detectors) will be used to thoroughly screen all entrants. Female candidates will be frisked by women personnel.

To prevent traffic disruptions, special traffic police arrangements have been made in Gadwal town. Candidates can contact the police through Dial-100 for any emergencies.

Special security personnel have also been assigned for the secure transportation of question papers and answer sheets. The SP assured that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure a safe, secure, and smooth examination process.