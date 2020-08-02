25K beneficiaries waiting for house sites in Tirupati

Tirupati: With deadline for house sites distribution fast approaching, both the Municipal Corporation and revenue officials are making arrangements in a speed manner. Compared to other towns in the district, the situation in Tirupati is different, where the unavailability of land is creating problems for distributing house sites.

In this regard, officials readied two types of plans to successfully implement the prestigious government YSR free house sites distribution scheme. Under the plan, those who are already waiting will be accommodated in group housing scheme.

After that seniority vise, limited house sites will be distributed to eligible beneficiaries in the city. More than 25,000 fresh beneficiaries are waiting to get free house sites. So far, the officials have selected more than 5,000 beneficiaries to distribute G+2 apartment houses under urban poor housing scheme.

Recently applied persons will get house sites at Renigunta mandal and Chennagunta in Tirupati Urban mandal. Remaining waiting list applicants will get house sites in layouts which were already developed by the district revenue department. In the newly formed layouts, the government has developed required roads, water line, drains and other infrastructure.

District Collector Dr N Barath Gupta and Joint Collector Markandeyulu had visited these newly developed house site layouts and examined the conditions for constructing houses or not.

To allot adequate land to house sites, the district authorities canceled the allotment of 25 acres site to survey department centre and this land was freshly allotted for YSR Housing Scheme.

However, there was no land scarcity for house sites distribution in other towns like Punganur, Nagari, Srikalahasti, Kuppam, Plamaner and Madanapalle.