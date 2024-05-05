‘Bandi must win to ensure justice for Vishwakarmas’

Karimnagar : The Karimnagar District Vishwa Brahman Vishwakarma Aikya Sangam on Saturday announced its full support to the BJP MP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Vishwakarma Yojana Karimnagar Parliament convener Ranga Bhaskarachary, Vishwa Brahmin Association Karimnagar district president Pamulaparthi Venugopala Chary, Vishwakarma Kaushal Yojana district convener Raja Brahma Chary and other leaders spoke to the media at the MP office in Karimnagar on Saturday.



The leaders said that for decades many political parties have used Vishwakarma community members for their selfish interests and no political party has worked for the development of Vishwakarmas economically and politically. “But the Modi government at the Centre is working hard for the development of Vishwakarmas. The Central government has introduced a scheme named Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana with the aim of providing financial assistance to the handicraftsmen.”



The Central government is providing financial assistance along with training to those selected under the Vishwakar and labour cards to Vishwakarmas. The earlier BRS and now Congress governments have not recognised Vishwa Brahmins, and only the BJP thinks about their welfare, the leaders said, adding that the Modi government has allocated Rs 13,000 crore under Vishwakarma Samman Nidhi.



“Srikanth Chary, a Vishwa Brahmin, had sacrificed his life for Telangana and during the ten years of BRS rule, Vishwa Brahmins were not recognised at all. BJP is the only party that works for Vishwa Brahmins. To ensure justice for Vishwakarmas, Bandi Sanjay must win with a huge majority in Karimnagar,” said Venugopala Chary and Brahma Chary.

