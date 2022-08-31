260 dengue cases reported in Kakinada district

Kakinada: Dengue and malaria cases are increasing day by day in Kakinada district. According to Medical and Health department officials, so far 260 dengue cases and two deaths were reported in the district.

Private hospitals are filled with patients, who are afraid of visiting government hospitals, PHCs and CHCs due to doctors' negligence.

A private hospital official said that almost all the beds in private hospitals are filled with dengue patients. Despite extra charges demanded by private hospitals, people are preferring private hospitals only in view of their care and special treatment.

People alleged that the Panchayats, Municipality and Corporation are not paying attention and totally negligent in providing adequate steps to curb dengue fever.

In Kakinada, dengue cases are on rise in certain divisions. According to officials 26 cases have been registered. Following increase in the cases, the KMC officials conducted special drives in identified high risk areas.

KMC Commissioner K Ramesh said that they have identified areas in 9th division and taking precautionary measures to curb the seasonal diseases in the smart city. KMC authorities have taken every measure to check the spread of dengue and malaria. He urged people to cooperate with the civic authorities.