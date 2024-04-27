Razole: Ample scope for tourism promotion in Konaseema says Pawan Kalyan

Razole (Konaseema district) : Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has promised to turn Konaseema district into a film production hub.

He said that once the NDA comes to power in AP, they will bring a policy to build studios in Konaseema which is blessed with natural beauty.



He spoke at the Varahi Vijaya Bheri public meeting at Malkipuram in Razole constituency on Friday night. He said that the only victory that Razole gave to the Jana Sena Party in the 2019 elections has made the party the backbone of State politics today.



He expressed his concern that the Konaseema district which attracted the entire country with its natural beauty was suffering due to lack of basic amenities like drinking water, roads, dumping yards and drainage facilities due to the negligence of the YSRCP government.



Pawan Kalyan warned that if YSRCP comes to power again, there will be no security for girls in the State. He warned that voting for the YSRCP would destroy employment opportunities for youth, farmers would not get remunerative prices and they would lose their rights over their lands.



He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy who has “mortgaged” the government properties, will also sell the heritage properties of the people.



Pawan suggested that everyone should understand the “evil design” of Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is digitizing documents pertaining to people's properties. He warned that if YSRCP wins again, people will suffer badly.



Pawan made it clear that the Jana Sena Party which values self-respect, is not afraid of anyone.



The Jana Sena chief said that Sakhinetipalli-Narasapuram bridge and Kotipalli railway line construction will be given top priority. He said that Konaseema has ample opportunities for development of tourism on the lines of Rajasthan and Kerala States.



“Everyone is aware that if money is distributed, employment opportunities will not come,” Pawan said and assured that the NDA government will create adequate job opportunities.



He assured that the problems of the farmers would be solved within a year after the NDA forms the government in the State. He assured everyone that he would be available to everyone in Pithapuram itself. Every problem will be examined at the field level.



He said that the water management societies which functioned effectively and supported farmers during the previous TDP rule would be restored. He came down heavily on the YSRCP for destroying the cooperative sector which was supporting farmers by extending loans.



Amalapuram Lok Sabha constituency TDP candidate Ganti Harish Mathur, Razole Assembly Jana Sena Party candidate Deva Vara Prasad and others participated.

