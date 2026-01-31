27 families of deceased power staff get appointments

Vijayawada: Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar said the coalition government is extending support to families of employees who lost their dear ones through compassionate appointments. He distributed compassionate appointment letters to the family members of employees who lost their lives in various power sector–related accidents, at his chambers in Secretariat on Friday. A total of 27 family members of deceased employees received compassionate appointment letters from Ravi Kumar and chief secretary K Vijayanand.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that so far nearly 500 eligible candidates have been provided employment under compassionate appointments in the power sector. He recalled that during the previous YSRCP government, even candidates with higher educational qualifications and full eligibility were appointed only to junior assistant–level posts. After the formation of the coalition government, compassionate appointments are being made strictly based on educational qualifications, enabling the filling of even junior engineer posts to effectively utilise the skills of eligible candidates.

The minister said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu responded positively to requests for age relaxation and gave the green signal for compassionate appointments. As a result, special permissions were granted to provide employment to both over-age and under-age candidates from affected families. He added that all necessary steps have been taken to ensure that beneficiaries do not face any difficulties in the future. He also stated that the coalition government has taken responsibility for conducting compassionate appointment drives once every three months to ensure speedy relief to affected families. He informed that necessary training is being provided to both in-service employees and newly recruited staff at the Centre of Excellence in Visakhapatnam. He urged employees to work with renewed enthusiasm and bring a good name to the power utilities.

Chief secretary Vijayanand said that the government is committed to ensuring the safety, security, and welfare of power sector employees. He advised employees to remain vigilant while discharging their duties and noted that continuously upgrading skills in line with technological advancements would lead to faster career progression. On behalf of the employees, he thanked Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar for undertaking this commendable initiative.