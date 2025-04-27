278 candidates receive appointment letters in rozgar mela

Visakhapatnam: Union Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu exhorted the youth from North Andhra districts that it’s time to contribute to the development of the society and nation building. Addressing the gathering at the 15th Rozgar Mela organised in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, the Union Minister stated that North Andhra has all the resources and opportunities to get developed. Expressing confidence, Rammohan Naidu said that candidates from this part of the country have better understanding of the problems of this region and are good at offering solutions as well.

Later, speaking to the media, after handing over offer letters to the joining candidates, the Union Minister mentioned that it is a visionary initiative of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make youth part of building ‘Viksit Bharat.’

All efforts are in place to align the youth’s energy and their innovative ideas in nation building, he emphasised.

Also, to encourage the aspiring youths, the timeline process from notification to the issues of appointment letters has been brought down to one year. Since the inception of Rozgar Melas, over 10 lakh youths have received their appointment letters, he informed. He appealed to the candidates to be role models to the rest of the youth.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will be joining the central government in various ministries, departments. Organised at 47 different parts of the country, the 15th Rozgar Mela aided in providing offer letters to 51,236 total new recruits. Of them, the Union Civil Aviation Minister gave away appointment letters to 278 candidates in Visakhapatnam.