28 students test positive in Super-60 batch; Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Puspasreevani orders probe

Srikakulam: The safety of super-60 batch students created flutter among district officials in Srikakulam on Tuesday as the news of 28 students being infected by Covid-19 was circulating among the officials and social media.

A total of 120 students were selected from various Tribal Welfare Residential Junior Colleges across the Sitampeta ITDA limits in the district by the ITDA. ITDA is providing them coaching at Youth Training Centre (YTC) in Srikakulam city to help them to write various competitive exams like NEET, EAMCET etc.

Even during the second wave of coronavirus, classes were being taken at YTC. Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Puspasreevani ordered ITDA officials to conduct detailed inquiry on the issue and provide the required medical aid. She questioned officials on why they were conducting classes when the Covid-19 cases are rapidly increasing.

Addressing a press meet at YTC in Srikakulam, Sitampeta ITDA project officer (PO) Ch Sridhar explained that the classes were conducted to super-60 batch students till May 25. The students had vacation from May 26 to June 5 and again classes commenced from June 6 with all Covid precautions.

He said that when the students returned from their homes, 28 students developed Covid symptoms and they were sifted to Covid care centre immediately.He added that the students' condition is safe and oxygen levels are good. "We are going to conduct detailed inquiry over the entire issue," the PO added.