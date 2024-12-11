Indiramma Housing Scheme Survey Reviewed by District Collector

Gadwal: District Collector BM Santosh has directed officials to conduct a comprehensive and meticulous survey to ensure eligible beneficiaries under the Indiramma Housing Scheme receive their rightful allotments.

On Wednesday, the District Collector, along with Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, inspected the mobile app-based survey process in Kondaer village, Itikyala Mandal. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector stated that the survey is being conducted to collect the details of applicants who submitted applications under the Indiramma Housing Scheme as part of public governance initiatives.

The Collector personally reviewed the online entry of beneficiary details in the mobile app, visited applicants' homes, and collected relevant information. He enquired about land ownership, the number of married couples in the household, the current house owner, and whether they reside in old houses or temporary shelters. The gathered details were then entered into the app, and photos were captured using geo-tagging technology.

The Collector emphasized that login IDs for the Indiramma Housing app are available, and officials must accurately collect and upload beneficiary details in accordance with ground realities. He instructed officials to complete the survey process within the stipulated timeframe and adhere to government guidelines.

District Panchayat Officer Shyam Sundar, MPDO Azhar Mohiuddin, and other officials participated in the program.