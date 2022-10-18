2,81,297 farmers benefited in NTR & Krishna dists

Vijayawada: For the fourth year in a row, as many as 2,81,297 farmers have been provided with financial assistance under Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme in both Krishna and NTR districts.

In Krishna district alone, Rs 67.98 crore was credited into the accounts of 1,50,213 farmers, and Rs 60 crores was credited into the accounts of 1,31,084 farmers of NTR district. On Monday, District Collectors and public representatives of respective districts participated at district-level Rythu Bharosa distribution programmes.

In Krishna district, Machilipatnam MLA Perni Nani and District Collector P Ranjith Basha presented specimen cheques to the farmers. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Perni Nani stated that the government has been depositing Rs 13,500 to every farmer for the past four years. He said this year the second tranche of assistance was being credited into the farmer accounts directly and added that each farmer will be benefited with Rs 4,000. The MLA said that the government has been giving Rs 7,000 crore under Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan to 50 lakh farmers across the State.

District Collector Ranjith Basha said that around Rs 67.98 crore amount will be deposited into farmers' accounts.

On the other hand, a programme was organised in NTR district at 'Vyavasaya Adhikarula Sangam Bhavanam' to launch Rythu Bharosa distribution. Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, West MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao and District Collector S Dilli Rao participated in this programme.

Both the MLAs said that the State government would be crediting Rs 59.83 crores into the accounts of 1, 31,084 farmers Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan Scheme in the district.