29.82 Lakh availed welfare schemes worth Rs 3,206 crores in Kurnool

Kurnool: District in-charge minister and Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav has said that 29.82 lakh people have availed welfare schemes worth Rs 3,206 crores from across the district in the last one year.

Participating as a chief guest in the 74th Independence Day celebrations organised at Police parade grounds here on Saturday, the minister received the guard of honour from the police personnel. Later addressing the gathering, Anil Kumar said that except YSRCP government in the state, no other government has stood by its promises made to the people.

He said that the district stood in first position in tackling the corona pandemic and till date 2.87 lakh screening tests were done. Of which, 10.8 per cent were tested positive and recovery state was 68 per cent and the death rate has drastically come down to 0.85 per cent. For extending quality treatment to positive patients, he said the government has engaged 429 specialists and general doctors, 1,673 nurses, FNOs, MNOs, lab technicians and sanitation staff.

Under YSR Navasakam, all eligible beneficiaries were extended rice cards, pension cards, Aarogyasri cards, Jagananna Vasati Deevana, Vidya Deevana and others in a span of 72 hours, he pointed out.

The minister also spoke about YSR Interest Free scheme, YSR Pension scheme, YSR Vahana Mitra, Jagannanna Chedodu scheme and YSR Kapu Nestam. The Minister accompanied by district collector G Veera Pandiyan, minister for finance and labour Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and Gummanur Jayaram unfurled the tricolour flag.

Later the ministers distributed commendation certificates.

The cultural programmes performed by the students of various government schools enthralled the audience. SP Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli was also present. Tablues of various departments were also put on display. The minister also presented certificates to the students for their outstanding performance.