2nd batch of AP Haj pilgrims departs from Hyderabad

Amaravati: The second contingent of Haj pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh, totalling 906 individuals, departed for Jeddah on Monday, marking a significant phase in the State’s meticulously organised pilgrimage arrangements. Minister for Law and Minority Welfare NMD Farooq flagged off the pilgrims from Hyderabad, emphasising the State government’s comprehensive efforts to ensure a smooth and hassle-free journey for all, according to a communiqué released from the Secretariat here on Monday.

The flag-off ceremony took place at Shah Function Plaza in Lakdikapul in Hyderabad, organised jointly by the Ministry of Minority Affairs and the Haj Committee. Minister Farooq accompanied by Minority Affairs Ministry Advisor MA Sharif, Haj Committee Chairman Hasan Basha and other committee members, extended their best wishes to the departing pilgrims.

Minister Farooq stated that a total of 1,630 pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh are undertaking the sacred Haj journey this year. Of these, 1,170 are departing from the Hyderabad embarkation center, 451 from Bengaluru, and the remaining nine from other embarkation points.

He further detailed that 818 Haj pilgrims are scheduled to travel from the Hyderabad embarkation center on Monday and Tuesday across three flights. An additional 88 pilgrims will depart on the final flight on May 27.

Due to only 72 pilgrims opting for Vijayawada as their embarkation point, and resulting technical limitations preventing a special charter flight from being arranged by the Indian Ministry of Aviation, the Haj Committee of India, Mumbai, granted permission for these 72 pilgrims to depart from Hyderabad.

Minister Farooq also highlighted that during the first phase last month, 724 pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh successfully travelled to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina from Hyderabad and Bengaluru embarkation centers. He assured that all these pilgrims reached their destinations safely and securely with the support of the state government, and similar arrangements have been made for the remaining pilgrims.

The Minister extended his gratitude to the governments of Telangana and Karnataka for their full cooperation.

Haj Committee EO Ghaus Peer and representatives from the Minority Ministries and Haj Committees of both Telugu states were also present.