3 children die after falling into pond near Kuppam

Kuppam (Chittoor District): In a heart-wrenching tragedy, three young children from the same family drowned in a water pond near Devarajapuram panchayat in Kuppam mandal, Chittoor district on Sunday.

The victims, all belonging to a Scheduled Caste community, were playing near the pond when the incident occurred. The deceased have been identified as Gautami (7), daughter of Tirupati and Varalakshmi; Shalini (6), daughter of Raj and Sumathi; and Ashwin (7), son of Saravan and Yasoda.

The children reportedly slipped and fell into the pond while playing in the area. Villagers rushed to the scene but were unable to save the children in time. A pall of gloom has enveloped Devarajapuram village as the community mourns the loss of three young lives. The tragic incident has shocked the local residents and left the family members in deep sorrow. District authorities visited the village and extended immediate financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the grieving family. Officials assured the family of all necessary support and help from the administration.