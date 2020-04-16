3 Covid-19 patients discharged in East Godavari

Kakinada: Three Covid-19 patients were discharged from Kakinada Government General Hospital (KGGH) after their health condition improved and they tested negative for Coronavirus. The first case of Coronavirus in the district was that of a 22-year-old student who was discharged from GGH on April 3 after he recovered. The patient who came from London was found suffering from Covid-19 and he was kept in the isolation ward in the GGH and treated for nearly a fortnight. During the course of treatment, the Superintendent of hospital tested him twice. He was discharged after he was tested negative.



The other two persons had tested positive on March 29 after they returned from Delhi on March 18. While 60-year-old patient hails from Peddapuram, the other patient (40) is from Bankpet in Kakinada. The person from Peddapuram had reportedly organized a function in which several of his relatives and friends also participated. The patient from Bankpet reportedly met with several district-level officials.

District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy instructed the GGH Superintendent Dr M Raghavendra Rao to discharge the patients from the hospital as they were tested negative. They will be allowed to enter into their respective localities.

Meanwhile, no positive case was reported on Wednesday. After discharge of the three patients, the remaining 14 are still under medical observation at several hospitals.

The Collector stated that unnecessary fears are being created among the people regarding Coronavirus and asked the people not to be carried away by the rumours.