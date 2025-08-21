3-day beach festival at Suryalanka from Sept 26

Bapatla: Suryalanka Beach in Bapatla district is set to host a vibrant three-day beach festival from September 26-28, coinciding with World Tourism Day celebrations.

Bapatla district collector J Venkata Murali conducted a review meeting on Wednesday to finalise arrangements for the festival. The collector announced that the festival is to showcase the district’s unique cultural heritage through a diverse array of activities, and feature cultural performances, beach sports, music and dance entertainment, and a food festival designed to attract visitors from across the region.

The collector said that the highlight of the festival will be Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s visit on September 27, when he will lay the foundation stone for ambitious development projects worth Rs 97 crore at Suryalanka Beach. He said that the investment aims to transform the coastal destination into a major tourist attraction. Once completed, this project will establish Suryalanka as a prominent destination on both national and international tourism maps, Collector Murali said during the review meeting. Officials, including tourism regional director Lakshmi Prasanna, deputy collector Nagireddy, and municipal commissioner Raghunath Reddy, participated in the planning session.