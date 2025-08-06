3-day Pavitrotsavams commence at Tirumala

Tirumala: The annual Pavitrotsavams began on a grand religious note in Tirumala on Tuesday. As a part of the three-day fete, on the first day, Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to the processional deities of Sri Malayappa Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi.

In the Kalyanotsava Mandapam, the utsava deities were offered celestial bath with sacred and aromatic ingredients amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns by the Veda pundits in a befitting manner.

On the initial day, Pavitra Pratista will be carried out by the priests as per Agama Vidhi.

Both the Tirumala pontiffs, TTD additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, temple chief priests, the temple DyEO Lokanatham, peishkar Ramakrishna and other staff, devotees were also present.

Priests performing Snapana Tirumanjanam on the first day of 3-day Pavitrotsavam in Tirumala on Tuesday