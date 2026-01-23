Quick Kitchen Fixes to Remove Burn Marks from Your Pressure Cooker in Minutes

Every home cook has faced that frustrating moment — you get distracted for a few minutes and your perfectly cooking pulao or dal leaves a thick, black burn mark at the bottom of the pressure cooker. The stubborn residue not only ruins the look of the cookware but can also leave behind unpleasant smells and affect the taste of your next meal.

Scrubbing endlessly with steel wool or using strong chemical cleaners might seem like the only solution. However, these harsh products can damage the surface coating of the cooker and reduce its lifespan. The good news? You don’t need expensive cleaners or complicated methods.

With a few everyday kitchen staples, you can restore your pressure cooker’s shine in under 10 minutes. Here are some quick and effective DIY hacks that work surprisingly well.

Baking Soda and Lemon: The Natural Stain Lifter

Baking soda is known for its gentle abrasive properties, while lemon helps cut through grease and odors. Together, they make a powerful cleaning combo.

Start by sprinkling a generous amount of baking soda over the burnt area. Then rub half a lemon directly onto the surface or squeeze fresh lemon juice over it. Let the mixture sit for about 10–15 minutes. After that, scrub lightly with a sponge or soft scrubber and rinse thoroughly.

This method not only removes stains but also leaves the cooker smelling fresh.

Dishwashing Liquid and Hot Water: The Soaking Trick

Sometimes, all your cooker needs is a good soak.

Fill the burnt cooker with hot water and add a few drops of dishwashing liquid. Allow it to sit for 10–15 minutes so the heat and soap can loosen the stuck-on food particles. Once soaked, gently scrub the base.

This method works best for light to moderate burns and requires minimal effort.

Salt and Potato: A Surprising Scrub Combo

It may sound unusual, but this old-school kitchen hack is quite effective.

Cut a potato in half and dip the flat side into coarse salt. Use it like a scrubber and rub the burnt areas in circular motions. The salt acts as a natural abrasive, while the potato’s moisture helps lift grime.

After scrubbing, rinse the cooker with clean water and dry it. You’ll notice the surface looks much cleaner and shinier.

Vinegar and Water: For Deep Cleaning and Odor Removal

If your cooker has heavy burn marks or lingering smells, vinegar can help.

Mix half a cup of vinegar with one cup of water and pour the solution into the cooker. Heat it gently on a low flame for a few minutes. The heat helps loosen the residue while vinegar breaks down tough stains.

Allow it to cool before scrubbing lightly and rinsing. This method is especially helpful for tackling both discoloration and odor at once.

A Safer Way to Care for Your Cookware

Burnt utensils don’t always require harsh chemicals or hours of scrubbing. These simple home remedies are affordable, quick, and safe for everyday use. They protect your cookware while delivering effective results.

The next time your pressure cooker ends up with a blackened base, skip the strong cleaners and head to your kitchen shelf instead. A few basic ingredients might be all you need to make it look as good as new.



