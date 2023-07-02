3-day Sakambari festival begins on Indrakeladri

Vijayawada: The annual Sakambari festival began with fervour and devotion at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam on Indrakeeladri on Saturday.

On the first day the temple was decorated with different types of vegetables, fruits and the leaves. Hundreds of tonnes of vegetables, fruits and leaves were used for the decoration of temple to mark the Sakambari festival, which is observed in Ashada Masam. A large number of devotees visit the Durga temple and offer prayers on the occasion.

Devotees also offer saris to Goddess Kanaka Durga. The temple priests amidst chanting of slokas performed the rituals at the Yagasala. Temple trust board chairman Karnati Rambabu, trust board members, Executive Officer D Bhramaramba and priests participated in the rituals on the first day of the three-day annual festival. Rutvik Varuna, Akhanda Deeparadhana and Ankurarpana and other rituals were performed with devotion.

Kadambam made of vegetables, fruits and leaves will be distributed to the devotees during ther three days. Thousands of devotees visited the temple on Saturday to mark the beginning of the three-day Sakambari festivities.