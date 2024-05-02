Khammam: Congress draws public ire; BRS all set to triumph

Senior BRS leader and current MP Nama Nageswara Rao is aiming for a hat-trick victory in Khammam. This is his fifth run in the MP elections. He had contested four times and won two times. Elections for the Khammam Parliament constituency have been held 17 times so far. Nama triumphed in 2009 and 2019. Nama is confident about winning here in Khammam and that he will set a record with a hat-trick. The BRS chief KCR’s road show will be a major factor in his victory. After the Congress came to power on the basis of ‘false’ promises, the people were disappointed within 100 days of its and were in favour of the BRS again, he says. Excerpts from his exclusive interview to The Hans India:



How is your campaign progressing? Many are leaving the BRS



The people support BRS, thus leaving a few leaders leaving is not a concern. The people have not forgotten the ten years of BRS rule under K Chandrashekar Rao. Khammam’s development was solely governed by BRS.



What were your achievements in the past five years?



KCR battled against the NDA administration and I was elected party floor leader in the Lok Sabha with the blessing of the party chief. I raised a number of Telangana state problems and prevailed over the NDA, which was led by the BJP government. The BRS battled other significant concerns in the parliament as well as the anti-former issues. The government spent almost a thousand crores during the previous five years in the constituency to build roads, railroad stations, and national highways, among other projects.



What is response to BRS road shows?



The party chief KCR’s road shows over the past two days were a big success. Many people showed their support for the BRS party by volunteering in the coal towns of Kothagduem and Khammam. It demonstrated the party’s dominance in the district.



Given the Congress wave, is it now feasible for you to win three straight times?



I’m going to set a new record by winning this election three times. The results of the Assembly and the Lok Sabha polls differ significantly. The people saw that the Congress had made a mistake and extended their support to the BRS throughout the state, but the party continued to make false promises in an attempt to win over the people. After 100 days in power, the Congress government has collapsed, and they have lost the right to seek votes. Where are Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, drinking water from home to house, free power, and other things for the people?



What is the popular mood?

The campaign has the extended backing of the party leadership. Here, the public is ready to back the BRS once more. They want to see Khammam returns to development track with me as their MP.

How do you plan to woo TDP votes?



I once won an election to be the TDP MP. My efforts had been known to the party officials and members. Without a question, the leaders went above and beyond the parties to ensure my victory. The TDP has not said that it will back any party as of yet.

