3-day training for Census-2027 begins

Nellore: Training sessions for Census of India – 2027 were conducted at Command and Control Centre section of Nellore Municipal Corporation office on Monday.

Addressing the participants on the first day of the 3-day training programme, Municipal Commissioner YO Nandan appreciated all enumerators, supervisors, and other functionaries involved in the statistical operations for the conduct of 2027 House Listing Census, scheduled to take place from May 1 to 30.

He stated that the training, being conducted under the guidance of master trainers Malyadri and Koteswara Rao, will use PowerPoint presentations to provide comprehensive awareness regarding various aspects of the census. He highlighted the unique significance of this initiative, noting that it marks the first-ever census in India where data will be collected using digital tools.

The Commissioner explained that enumerators are required to collect data from households using a dedicated mobile application on their personal smartphones; additionally, a special web portal has been established to provide households with the option to conduct a ‘self-enumeration’ by entering their details independently.

City Planner-in-charge Raghunatha Rao, Assistant City Planner Satish, Census Supervisor Rajendra Prasad, trainers, enumerators, supervisors, and other staff members participated.